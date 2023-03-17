Quentin Tarantino working on presumed last film

Critics' favourite filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who also has a cult following, is working on a special project. The celebrated Indie filmmaker known for titles like Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, and the Kill Bill series is working on his final film.

The Movie Critic is reportedly the working title of his final project.

While log-line information is being kept under wraps at the moment, sources suggest the story will be set in 1970s Los Angeles and the film will have a female protagonist.

The film could be about Pauline Kael - one of the most influential movie critics of all time – reports the Guardian. Moreover, Tarantino is known to have a profound respect for Kael.

Tarantino adhered to a unique philosophy about age and film-making. The ingenious director told Playboy in 2012:

“I want to stop at a certain point. Directors don’t get better as they get older. Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end. I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f—s up three good ones. I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago.’ When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty.”

Tarantino’s inimitable and modern style of storytelling has won him two Oscars for best writing (for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained), three best directing nominations and one best picture nomination. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director also published in his first novel in 2021.