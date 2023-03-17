Ben Affleck talks ‘overcoming regrets’ and ‘staying local’: ‘These years are too important’

Ben Affleck has just shed some light into the real reason he feels an ‘overwhelming amount of regret’ any time a film takes him away from his kids.

The star weighed in on everything during his most recent chat with the Hollywood Reporter.

He started the chat by addressing the real reason he wound up turning down a number of opportunities in the past, and they all revolve around his desire to be closer to his kids.

For those unversed, Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, namely Violet, 17, Samuel, 11, and Seraphina, 14.

In an effort to explain his thought process the star claimed, “These years are too important. If I miss them, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life.”

And thus, “I thought, ‘OK, well, if I’m in Los Angeles and I’m in an office and I’m doing this work, I can step out for the basketball game or the jazz performance.’ So I protect those things.”