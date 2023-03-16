'The Crown' alum Erin Doherty to star in Disney+ period drama 'A Thousand Blows'

The Crown alum Erin Doherty, has joined the cast of Disney+ period drama A Thousand Blows.



Stephen Knight is the creator and writer of the series, whereas Stephen Graham serves as the executive producer and also stars.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 12-part series is set in the hazardous world of 1880s Victorian London, centered around illegal boxing.

Small Axe star Malachi Kirby is serving in the lead role. Other cast includes Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Nadia Albinam, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton and Caoilfhionn Dunne.

Tinge Krishnan (WeCrashed, Mosquito Coast, Industry) will be the lead director and executive producer, with Ashley Walters (best known as star of Top Boy and Bulletproof) and Coky Giedroyc (Penny Dreadful, How to Build a Girl) joining as series directors.

