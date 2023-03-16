LHC bars Imran from holding PTI 'power show' at Minar-e-Pakistan

Security personnel and supporters escort a vehicle (left) carrying former prime minister Imran Khan during an election campaign rally for Punjab's provincial assembly to be held next month, in Lahore on March 13, 2023. — AFP/ File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from holding his party's "power show" at Minar-e-Pakistan scheduled for this Sunday.

Khan had announced a "historic" jalsa on Sunday (March 19) at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore despite security concerns.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry had moved the high court a day earlier seeking to stop the police operation in the Zaman Park area. The police had taken action to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana case as per court orders.

After an initial hearing, the high court had ordered police to suspend the operation till 10am today — which helped calm the situation at the former prime minister's residence which had turned into a battleground.

This story is being updated with more detail

