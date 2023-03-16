Toshakhana case: Islamabad court says ready to order IG against Imran's arrest if he surrenders

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP/ File

ISLAMABAD: If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan still surrenders, I will order the inspector-general not to arrest him, an Islamabad district and sessions court judge remarked while hearing the Toshakhana case on Thursday.

The hearing was being conducted in the court of additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal.

As it started, Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris read out the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to uphold the arrest warrant against Khan.

The judge said that the decision of the high court has not yet been received by the sessions court through judicial procedure. "The problem can be solved in a second. Where is Imran Khan? Has Imran Khan presented himself before the court?" the judge asked.



At this, Haris asked the judge whether it was important for the former prime minister to appear before the court in person.

"We want Imran Khan to appear before the court. Why isn't he presenting himself before us? What's the reason behind it?" he asked, noting that in line with the law, Khan should assist the police and not resists it.

IHC hearing



A day back, the IHC had not suspended the arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case and had directed the PTI chief to move a trial court on a plea seeking cancellation of party chairman Imran Khan's arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had first reserved the verdict after hearing arguments on the plea fixed on an urgent basis.

Rule of law is not rhetoric and has different connotations, including obedience to the law, and any defiance thereof naturally has consequences because the law of the land has to and should prevail at all costs, the IHC had pronounced in its reserved order while disposing of Khan’s plea for cancellation of his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

The court had observed that in the instant case, non-bailable warrants of arrest had been issued by the trial court solely for the said purpose and it was also a settled proposition that the warrants once issued remained in the field until discharged or executed.

“Since the non-bailable warrants of arrest have been issued by the learned trial court for the purposes of procuring the attendance of the petitioner, the petitioner has undertaken to appear before the learned trial court, the competent court is the learned trial court, it is to satisfy itself regarding the undertaking and pass an appropriate order as to the status of the warrants.

“At this juncture, it would not be out of place to observe that the law and order situation prevailing in Lahore is a sad state of affairs, where the state is being prevented to carry out its obligation for complying with the orders of the court; such defiance of the law is not acceptable in any civilized society and the law needs to be adhered to by the citizens/people of any country in general and persons in the helm of affairs particularly,” read the order.

