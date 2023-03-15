Judd Apatow's 'Will Smith slap' tweet resurfaces

Judd Apatow's controversial tweet went viral again on Twitter after one year of Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock.

After the King Richard star attacked Rock, Smith tweeted, "He could have killed him. That's pure out of control rage and violence. They've heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind."



This Is 40 director, however, soon deleted the tweet. But he was slammed for his strong view on the controversy.

In a second deleted tweet, the-55-year-old said, "Seems like Will Smith's plan to get comedians and the world to not make jokes about him is not going to pan out. The Williams family must be furious. Pure narcissism."

Nonetheless, the filmmaker is getting the flak for the near-anniversary of his controversial tweets.

"It's been a year, and this is still the funniest thing anyone said about it," one user commented.

"Judd, you know it wasn't that bad," another jibed.

One Twitterati posted the video game series Left 4 Dead monster and wrote, "Will Smith according to Judd Apatow."