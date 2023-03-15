VIDEO: Virat Kohli dances with Norway Dance Crew Quick Style

Screengrab shows Virat Kohli dancing with Norwegian dance group Quick Style.— Instagram

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli impressed fans with his dance moves that he performed with the famous Norwegian dance group Quick Style. The batting great met the world-famous dancers at the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The cricket legend took to Instagram to share the video of him with the group. They were shaking a leg to "Stereo Nation's" song "Ishq" along with the group.

At the beginning of the video, a member of the group is seen lifting Kohli's bat. The batter, wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans, then enters the scene and directs the crew on how to use a cricket bat.

The video was jointly shared on Instagram by both accounts. "When Virat meets Quick Style," read the caption. Since being shared, the video has gained more than 550,000 views.

Kohli's wife actress Anushka Sharma commented fire emojis on the post.

"76th Century celebration move got leaked" a user said.

"Just look at your sync man!" said another.

Another user said, "Virat teaching them cricket and QS teaching him dance. Isn't this just perfect?"