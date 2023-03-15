A new audio purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and former interior minister Ijaz Shah has surfaced, Geo News reported Wednesday afternoon.

In it, a woman, believed to be former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid, can be heard discussing with a man, believed to be Shah, the issue of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.



News of the audio leak came as an intense stand-off between PTI supporters and law enforcers entered its second day on Wednesday with the authorities continuing to push for Imran Khan's arrest near his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.



In the alleged audio of Rashid and Shah, both leaders are discussing the possible arrest of Imran Khan.

The woman (Rashid) can be heard telling the man (Shah) that Khan sahib (Imran Khan) has asked to give a phone call right now all MNAs and MPAs.

At this, the man replied saying: "We are doing it".

The woman then gave Imran Khan's instructions to the former minister again and said that Imran Khan is saying to "gather men and reach".

According to Rashid, the PTI chief wanted everyone to reach "immediately" and had directly said that he would not give a ticket to those who did not.

Later, PTI leader Rashid verified the audio leak of the conversation with Shah.

"I am the president of the party, will I not call my people?" she asked.

"It has been 23 hours since our people are on the streets. They are being shelled and tortured," she commented.

She said there was nothing controversial in the audio.