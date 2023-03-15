Here’s how Keanu Reeves reacted to fan who proposed to him during ‘John Wick’ screening

Keanu Reeves had the perfect response to a fan who proposed to him during the Q&A of special screening of his upcoming action-thriller sequel John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday, March 12th, 2023, at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

According to Variety, after Reeves said that he kept the titular assassin’s watch and wedding ring from the previous films, someone from the crowd shouted, “I’ll marry you!”

Reeves quickly delivered the perfect comeback, responding, “Yeah, be careful what you wish for.”

The Speed star has never married but has dated fellow celebrities over the years including Sofia Coppola, Winona Ryder and Claire Forlani. He is currently in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant, via People.

The couple made their red-carpet debut in November of 2019. Soon after, a source told People they started dating earlier that year, “but have wanted to keep it quiet.”

The insider added, “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

At the event, Constantine alum was also quick with the quips when another fan commented on his seeming ability to never age. “Yeah man, I age,” he remarked, per the outlet. “I really—I age. It’s happening, man.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theatres on Friday, March 24th, 2023.