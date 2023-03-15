Here’s how Keanu Reeves reacted to fan who proposed to him during ‘John Wick’ screening

Keanu Reeves had the perfect response to a fan who proposed to him during the Q&A of special screening of his upcoming action-thriller sequel John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday, March 12th, 2023, at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
According to Variety, after Reeves said that he kept the titular assassin’s watch and wedding ring from the previous films, someone from the crowd shouted, “I’ll marry you!”
Reeves quickly delivered the perfect comeback, responding, “Yeah, be careful what you wish for.”
The Speed star has never married but has dated fellow celebrities over the years including Sofia Coppola, Winona Ryder and Claire Forlani. He is currently in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant, via People.
The couple made their red-carpet debut in November of 2019. Soon after, a source told People they started dating earlier that year, “but have wanted to keep it quiet.”
The insider added, “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”
At the event, Constantine alum was also quick with the quips when another fan commented on his seeming ability to never age. “Yeah man, I age,” he remarked, per the outlet. “I really—I age. It’s happening, man.”
John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theatres on Friday, March 24th, 2023.
Jr NTR plays freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'
Gisele Bündchen was previously married to Tom Brady for 13 years and shares two children with him
If Princess Leonor follows in the footsteps of her father, she will attend university in Spain once she finishes her...
Ratna Pathak Shah is famous for movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Khoobsurat and many more
Megan Fox ditched her engagement ring at the Oscars 2023 afterparty which she attended sans Machine Gun Kelly
Lindsay Lohan revealed in July 2022 that she Bader Shammas were married