Gisele Bündchen further fuels dating rumours with Joaquim Valente after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen was spotted back in Costa Rica once after almost a month after travelling to Brazil for the country’s annual Carnival festivities.



On Monday, March 12th, 2023, paparazzi snapped the supermodel, 42, going for a stroll with the jiu-jitsu instructor, further fuelling romance rumours, via Page Six.

The pair were also accompanied by a male friend and two dogs for the outing. The pair was last seen in the Central American country going for a run together in January.

In their latest outing, Bündchen’s toned abs were on display as she wore a solid-print burnt orange tube top with a short, asymmetrical khaki-coloured skirt. Valente wore green running shorts and a dark blue t-shirt.

Bündchen connected with Valente, along with his brothers Pedro and Gui, when she brought her son, Benjamin, 13, to their Miami-based martial arts academy.

She explained to Dust magazine in November 2022 in an article where she stated that she found the Valente brothers through “a friend” who “told” her about “their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this.”

Bündchen was previously married to NFL star, Tom Brady, with whom she shares her two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

The former couple were unable to work out their differences, and confirmed in October 2022 that they had not only filed for divorce but had already finalised it after 13 years of marriage.

However, an insider close to the model revealed to People magazine last month that she is “sincerely happy” for him in whatever he does. The insider added that she “moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now.”