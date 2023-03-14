Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson reveals hilarious story of her and Princess Diana's arrest

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, known as Fergie, has shared a hilarious story of her and Princess Diana's arrest after a pre-royal wedding party.

Ferguson, 63, during her appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", has revealed a story about her "hen party" that landed her and Diana in trouble.

The Duchess of York, while promoting her new novel "A Most Intriguing Lady", recalled her eventful "hen party", the British equivalent of a bachelorette party, ahead of her 1986 royal wedding to Queen Elezabeth II's second son, Prince Andrew.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother divulged she and Diana were dressed up in cop costumes for a night out at a club, and a picture showed the two wearing uniforms with matching caps with drinks on the table in front of them.

"We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, 'Excuse me, this is a members club. And it's for fun, and we don't serve police officers here,' " she explained.

"They thought you were real police officers?" Clarkson asked, to which Sarah replied, "Yes!"

When the pair left the party, Diana broke character when she saw a woman wearing a dress she had. Then, they were arrested for "impersonating police officers" and even put in the back of a police van. But when the Princess Diana noticed "smoky bacon flavored crisps" in the van, she "started taking them and eating them."

Sarah added: "The policeman in the front seat — 'You can't do that!'" Although the women turned their engagement rings from view in the police van, the cops eventually realized who they were."

The Duchess got emotional recalling the time she spent with Prince William and Harry's mother before Diana's tragic car accident "She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot," Ferguson continued. "You know what she used to do? She used to tell me the worst story, joke story, just before I had to be serious."

