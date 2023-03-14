Ramadan office timing 2023 was decided in a meeting but an official notification has not been issued yet.— AFP/file

The monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures has discussed the working timings in Ramadan 2023 and decided that the new timing for office work.

The timings will be 7:30am to 2:30pm and up to 12:30pm on Fridays starting from the first of Ramadan and will be followed in the summer season as per the decision of the cabinet.

An official notification has not yet been issued yet. However, the decision has been made by the committee.

The committee that met in Islamabad on Monday — with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair — reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.

The meeting was updated on the status of the use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that a majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned by the cabinet members.

The forum expressed concerns over the non-return of the remaining luxury vehicles and directed the Cabinet Division to strictly implement the decision and to get back the luxury vehicles within three days.

The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of the use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in letter and spirit.