'Wonder Woman' animated project in works

James Gunn shared tidbits of Woman Woman animated project reportedly in development.

On Twitter, The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker replied to a fan query about the feminine superhero.



"Diana is a character with such a rich cast with so much untapped potential and stories, it’s beyond past time for it to be explored,” the fan wrote.

Gunn responded to the tweet, "Agreed. Working on it."

However, after another Twitter user questioned that DC isn't working on an animated show, Gunn replied, "No, we’re working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation.

I agree that there hasn’t been enough of her in that area, and was one of the first things I brought up to the animation folks."

Meanwhile, James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU roadmap does not include Wonder Woman-centric projects.

However, Gal Gadot could still reprise her DCU role, with Gunn saying, "We’ve talked to Gal [Gadot]. She’s up for doing stuff. We’re not sure what we’re going to do with that.”