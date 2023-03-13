Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join Coronation rehearsals if they plan to attend ceremony

As King Charles and Camilla begin practising for the upcoming Coronation ceremony, a replica of the Westminster Abbey was erected to conduct rehearsals.

According to a source that told the Mail on Sunday about the “big undertaking” which will require “a lot of steps and a lot of people taking part.”

Senior royals such as William, Kate, Anne and Edward are also expected to go through gruelling practice sessions, joined by bishops and choirboys. Moreover, Prince William’s eldest nine-year-old son is also expected to be a part of the rehearsals.

Per the sources, early sessions will be held to make sure everyone knows where to stand and walk.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also expected to join depending on how they respond to the coronation invitation.

A source told the Mail on Sunday, “It’s a big undertaking. Builders are working on it at the moment. It’s going to be an exact replica of the raised stage or “theatre” which will be built in the Abbey when the King and Queen Consort are crowned.

“There are lots of steps and lots of people taking part. The Queen has chosen her grandchildren to be pages and the King will choose four young people from his side to act as his pages.

“These youngsters, along with all the bishops, the Archbishop and everybody involved, will need to rehearse away from the public eye and this seemed like the perfect way to go about it.

“It also means that the Abbey won’t have to shut to the public for the rehearsals so they can continue to earn the revenue from visitors and not disrupt everyone else’s plans.”