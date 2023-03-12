PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars interim skipper David Wiese (left) poses for the camera along with Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim ahead of the toss for the 30th fixture of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 12, 2023. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

Karachi Kings on Sunday won the toss and decided to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 30th fixture of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Since the Qalandars have already qualified for the playoffs, captain Shaheen Afridi has been rested for today's match. In the pacer's absence, David Wiese is leading the defending champions.

The Kings are playing for pride since they were knocked out of the race of the playoffs earlier in the tournament.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings : Haider Ali, Mohammad Akhlaq (WK), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Ben Cutting, Muhammad Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed.



Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (WK), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (C), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan.

