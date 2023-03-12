PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings on Sunday won the toss and decided to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 30th fixture of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Since the Qalandars have already qualified for the playoffs, captain Shaheen Afridi has been rested for today's match. In the pacer's absence, David Wiese is leading the defending champions.
The Kings are playing for pride since they were knocked out of the race of the playoffs earlier in the tournament.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (WK), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (C), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan.
Match of the Day presenter Lineker sparked an impartiality row by criticising British govt's new policy on tackling...
Sultans and Gladiators made the highest aggregate score in a T20 match — scoring a total of 515 runs
Bismah Maroof-led Amazons win 2-1
Vinicius Junior scores a fine solo goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1
Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans smash 262 runs for loss of three wickets in 20 overs
Usman smashes ton in 36 balls; Rossouw's latest record was 41 balls