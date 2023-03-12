'Young Sheldon' season 7 could be last, EP says 

The Young Sheldon executive producer hints that the show could end with season 7.
Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Steve Holland said internal discussions are being held to end The Big Bang Theory spinoff with season 7.
"We’ve certainly started to talk about it," he admitted. "When you’re in the middle of a season, it’s such a grind that we haven’t had too many in-depth conversations. But now, as we’re getting to the end [of season 6], we’ve started to talk about it more.
There are certainly [plot points] we know we want to hit next season, and there are certain things where, if it’s the end versus if it’s just [another season], those things might be different. It’s not my decision to make."
Holland continued, "I don’t think we’ll know for a while, but I don’t think it will effect the first half of [season 7]. I think it will play out the same either way. But as we get near the end, I think it will play out differently depending on whether this is, or is not, the final season."
