Riley Keough is ‘very protective’ of sisters after Lisa Marie’s death and legal battle

Riley Keough is a protective big sister, especially after her mother Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12th, 2023, at age 54.

A source close to the Daisy Jones & the Six star told People Magazine that she had been “very protective” of her 14-year-old twin sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

“Riley has always been close with her sisters,” the insider told the outlet. “She wants the best for them. They have been surrounded by drama for years.”

While the actress, 33, wanted to keep a united front with her extended family, but there was tension brewing before the death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

However, Riley was concerned when grandmother Priscilla, uncle Navarone Garibaldi Garcia and the twins’ dad Michael Lockwood flew together for Lisa Marie’s funeral.

Michael was not invited,” a close friend of Lisa Marie’s said. “He came to Memphis under the pretence that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla’s help. The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there.”

Lockwood and Lisa Marie were embroiled in a nasty custody battle over the twins that lasted until October of last year. Friends say Lisa Marie resented that Priscilla sided with Michael, and the tension trickled down to Riley.

“Riley was always on her mom’s side when it came to Michael,” the insider shared. “It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to the funeral together.”

Following Lisa Marie’s death in January 2023, it was confirmed that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

In a shock move, Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Riley in charge.

The two are barely speaking, according to multiple sources. A family insider shared that “they do not see eye to eye.”

If the 2016 amendment is voided in court, Priscilla and Riley would be co-trustees.

“Priscilla doesn’t want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say,” said the family insider. “Meanwhile, Riley doesn’t want Priscilla to butt in.”

According to Riley’s source, “It’s a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment.”