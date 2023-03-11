MS vs QG: Multan Sultans break record of highest target

Multan Sultans' Usman Khan (left) and Mohammad Rizwan in action during a Pakistan Super League match against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi, on March 11, 2023. — PSL

The Multan Sultans Saturday set the highest target of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they thrashed Quetta Gladiators' bowlers during the 28th fixture of the tournament's eighth edition.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans smashed 262 runs for the loss of three wickets — Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and Rilee Rossouw — at a strike rate of 13.1 in 20 overs during the match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United hold the target for the second-highest target as they had smashed 247 runs for the loss of two wickets at a strike rate of 12.35 in 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators in Abu Dhabi.

The Sultans also hold the records for the third- and fourth-highest targets — 245 and 244.



In another record during the same match, Khan scored the fastest ton in the history of the league by smashing a century in merely 36 balls.

The Sultans' batter managed to make 120 runs on 43 balls with 12 fours and nine sixes, with a strike rate of 279.1, before being bowled out by Gladiators captain Mohammad Nawaz.

An unwanted record was also registered during the fixture as Gladiators' Qais Ahmad conceded a total of 77 runs in four runs at an economy of 19.25 runs. But he was able to take two wickets as well.