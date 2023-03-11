PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators put Multan Sultans to bat after winning toss

Mohammad Nawaz-led Quetta Gladiators have opted to bowl against Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.
The match is crucial for the Gladitators to stay in the race for the playoffs.
Gladiators are currently in the fifth spot on the league table — with six points after nine games — and must win by a wide margin to book a spot in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Sultans have already qualified for the playoffs and are in the third spot on the league table, with 10 points after nine matches.
Playing XIs
Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Nawaz (c), Qais Ahmad, Umaid Asif, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan
More to follow...
