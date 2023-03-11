PSL 2023: Usman Khan breaks Rilee Rossouw's record of quickest century

During the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans Usman Khan stunned people by smashing the fastest ton in the history of the PSL, reaching 100 runs in merely 36 balls.
The Sultans batter, with a strike rate of 279.1, managed to make 120 runs on 43 balls laced with 12 fours and nine sixes, before being bowled out by Gladiators captain Mohammad Nawaz.
The top-order batter’s performance was so sensational that even the opponents had to acknowledge his prowess.
Taking to their Twitter handle, Quetta Gladiators tweeted: “Appreciation tweet for Usman Khan”
Usman’s ton is also the second-fastest century by a Pakistan cricketer in T20 cricket.
In 2020, Khushdil Shah scored 100 runs in just 35 balls, which included eight fours and nine sixes, in a domestic T20 match.
Twitter is in awe of Usman, and people across the country are lauding the player's magnificent performance on the pitch.
Just yesterday, in the game against Peshawar Zalmi, Sultans Rilee Rossouw broke his own record off the fastest PSL century by hitting a ton in 41 balls.
In 2020, Rossouw had scored a century in 43 balls, hitting his first 50 in 17 balls and his second 50 in 24 balls.
