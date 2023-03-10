PSL 2023: Rilee Rossouw hits fastest ton of PSL

Multan Sultan Rilee Rossouw during the 27th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 10, 2023. — PSL

Multan Sultans' batter Rilee Rossouw broke his own Pakistan Super League (PSL) record of scoring the fastest ton during the 27th fixture of the ongoing PSL season.

Rossouw, previously, had scored a century in 43 balls; however, in the clash against Peshawar Zalmi today, the South African cricketer managed to hit a ton in 41.

Rossouw hit his first 50 in 17 balls and his second 50 in 24 balls.

Another record

During the first innings of the same match, Zalmi's skipper Babar Azam too achieved a personal milestone.

The Zalmi captain brought up his fourth fifty, scoring 50 in merely 24 balls, which is now the fastest of his T20 career.

The right-handed batter scored 73 off 39 balls to help Zalmi score 242-6 in 20 overs. It was also his 83rd 50+ score in T20s.

Zalmi's openers — Babar and Saim Ayub — set the perfect tone for their team to set another big total.

They both scored 134 runs together to help Zalmi post 242-6 in 20 overs which is also now the second-highest total in this year's PSL.

The skipper scored a fifty with an improved strike rate whereas Saim once again dominated from the front. Babar scored 73 runs including nine boundaries and two maximums whereas Saim made 58 off 33.

It is pertinent to note here that Sultans defeated Zalmi despite the latter's superb performance by four wickets in the crucial clash today.

The win confirmed the Sultans place in the playoffs.