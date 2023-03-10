PSL 2023: Babar's fever forces him to sit out during second innings

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam during the 27th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 10, 2023. — Twitter/@PeshawarZalmi

Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam could not play during the second leg of the match against Multan Sultans today due to a fever.



However, Babar did not let his fever stop him from playing his best on the pitch in the first leg of the match as the national side skipped scored a magnificent 73 off 39 balls during the first innings of today's contest in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 in Rawalpindi.

Babar alongside young Saim Ayub set the perfect tone for Zalmi to post 242-6 in 20 overs. Babar was exceptional with the bat but he couldn't come out to the field due to a fever.

According to several reports, Babar was suffering from a fever since morning. But, he decided to play today's must-win game for his team.

During the commentary, one of the commentators also confirmed that Babar is out of the field due to temperature.

In his absence, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was leading the side in the ground.

When this story was filed, Sultans were on track to chase a mammoth total. They were 131-3 in 10 overs. Just a couple of days ago, Quetta Gladiators had chased 241 runs against Zalmi this season at the same venue.

It must be noted here that after today's performance, Babar has grabbed the second position on the most runs list of PSL 8. He has so far scored 416 runs in nine matches. Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer in PSL 8 with 428 runs in as many matches.