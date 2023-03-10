PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss and put Multan Sultans to bowl

Representational image of the clash today. — Twitter/@PeshawarZalmi

In the crucial 27th of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bat against the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The match is crucial for both sides as each is battling for a berth in the playoffs.

Zalmi currently have eight points on the league table after eight games while the Sultans have the same number of points after the as many games.

However, on the league table, Sultan rank above Zalmi and are in the third spot due to a higher run rate.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite, IzharulHaq Naveed.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...