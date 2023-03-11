J-Hope from BTS makes history on UK Charts with new track

J-Hope from the K-pop group has made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop soloist to debut in the top 40 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart.
On March 10th, it was announced that J-Hope’s song has entered at No. 37 on the Singles Chart. This is his highest-ever debut on the list, with his other solo track More entering at No. 70 and Chicken Noodle Soup, his collaboration with Becky G entering at No. 82.
The achievement comes from his brand new single track On the Street which is a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole. The song is a tribute to his fans who have stuck with him throughout his long journey, and what awaits him in the future.
