Hailey Bieber reflects on surviving mini stroke, ‘such a life-changing event'

File footage

Hailey Bieber marked one-year milestone of surviving her mini stroke on Friday.



The supermodel, 26, took to her Instagram Story and re-posted a video from last year, detailing her “life-changing event.”

Hailey detailed the terrifying incident and also shared information about the condition called patent foramen ovale (PFO), which 'is a hole in the heart that didn't close after birth,' according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Rhode Skin founder wrote, “Can't believe it's been 1 year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis.”

Hailey continued, “Given that it's the 1 year mark from such a life changing event, I wanted to share all the information I've learned about PFO and share resources to donate.”

In her candid video, the Vogue cover girl recalled feeling a “weird sensation” in her right arm and numbness in her fingertips before she was admitted to hospital.

Hailey had the PFO closed and has now fully recovered. She shared, “The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.”