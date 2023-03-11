PSL 2023: How can Quetta Gladiators qualify for playoffs?

Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy hits a shot during the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2023. — PSL

Quetta Gladiators — who are in the fifth spot on the points table — still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In order to qualify for the next round of the tournament, the Gladiators must win their last league-stage match against Multan Sultans today (Saturday), by a big margin. They also need Islamabad United to trump Peshawar Zalmi by a significant margin on Sunday.

The Gladiators need an uptick of approximately 100 runs in their favour from the aforementioned games.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Zalmi can qualify for the playoffs even if they lose their Sunday match by a close margin.

Gladiators currently have six points on the league table after nine matches.

Their opening batter Jason Roy was phenomenal with the bat as he smashed 145 runs to help his side chase down record 241 runs against Zalmi during the 25th contest of the tournament on Wednesday.

Roy smoked 20 boundaries and five maximums to score the highest individual total of PSL. The previous highest was 127 scored by Colin Ingram in 2019.

It must be noted that the closing ceremony and final of PSL 8 will be held on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Remaining PSL 8 schedule

March 11: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 12: Match 1— Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; match 2 — Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

March 15: Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

March 16: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

March 17: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

March 19: Final, Gaddafi Stadium