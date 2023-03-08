QG vs PZ: Jason Roy breaks record for highest PSL score

Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy in action during a match against Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi, on March 8, 2023. — PSL

Quetta Gladiators' batter Jason Roy smashed the highest individual score of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he took Peshawar Zalmi's to the cleaners on Wednesday.

Roy scored an unbeaten 145 runs to take his side to an eight-wicket victory over Zalmi.

The English cricketer earlier also completed a 44-ball century against Peshawar on behalf of the Gladiators, becoming the second-fastest batter to score a century.

Before Roy, Multan Sultans Rilee Rossouw scored the fastest century off 43 balls in the 12th match of the tournament between Multan Sultan and Quetta Gladiators.

Following Roy and Russouw is Lahore Qalandar's Harry Brooks, who scored a 48-ball century in the seventh edition of PSL in February 2022 in a match between the Qalandars and United.

This victory has pegged Roy as the first foreign cricketer to score two centuries in the PSL.

He also scored 116 runs against Qalandars in Karachi last season.

Another exciting aspect of Roy’s ton is that during the same match, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam scored a spectacular century, making this the first time in PSL history that two centuries have been scored in one match.