Jason Derulo gives $5000 tip to waiter in Omaha

Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo made one waiter in Omaha very happy on a recent trip. The ‘Savage Garden’ singer left Jordan Schaffer a $5,000 tip on a $759.99 bill at the Charleston’s restaurant.

The waiter, Jordan Schaffer made a TikTok thanking Derulo for tipping him $5,000 — enough to pay for his college semester.

"Hey Jason, thank you, you just paid for a semester of my college. I can't say thank you enough," Schaffer said in the video.

"I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha, and I hope you see us again. Thank you so much."

Schaffer also showed his followers the receipt with the huge tip on it. The total bill, including the tip, amounted to $5,795.

Derulo responded to the TikTok video saying Schaffer seemed "like a great person" and thanked him.

"Thanks for taking such great care of our fam. Keep spreading the love bro."

This is not the first time the artist has made the news for a kind gesture. In 2020, Derulo and friend, actor Will Smith, surprised a 14-year-old who had been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer with a virtual visit.

Derulo has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and has achieved eleven platinum singles including ‘Wiggle’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘Want to Want Me’, ‘Trumpets’ and ‘It Girl’.