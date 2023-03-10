BTS’ J-Hope writes a touching letter to fans after his first win

The song is a tribute to his fans and his long journey as a dancer

J-Hope from the K-pop group BTS wrote a heartfelt letter for ARMYs after getting a win at the music show M Countdown. The win was for his new track On The Street which is a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole.

The song is a tribute to his fans and his long journey as a dancer and artist, and his future with them as well. Following the win, he uploaded a behind the scenes picture of himself from the shoot with a short letter for his fans.

“I’m deeply moved.. I’m also proud that it feels like it’s really become a present to all of you..

Thank you for always trusting me and listening, and I will continuously research and study to make even greater music that you can listen to

I love you!!

-your hope-.”