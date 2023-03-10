Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation appearance branded ‘nauseating display’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at the Coronation is something “nauseating” that “everyone will have to grin and bear.”



This insight has been brought forward by royal author and commentator A.N. Wilson.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “In time-honoured fashion, they will probably arrange to attend some charity event to advertise how much they care for some section of the community supposedly neglected by the other royals. Or they will be seen hobnobbing with some particularly hot A-listers.”



“Nauseating as this will be, everyone will have to just grin and bear it.”

“There remains, however, a number of unanswered questions. It seems overwhelmingly likely that their agreement to attend the ceremony has been negotiated by some third party – whether this was the Archbishop of Canterbury, who knows?”

“No doubt some sort of 'deal' has been struck. Can it be mere coincidence that, while Meghan cannot call herself Her Royal Highness, 'Buckingham Palace' this week let it be known that it will be permissible to talk of 'Prince' Archie and 'Princess' Lilibet Diana.”