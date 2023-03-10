Karachi govt colleges to offer four-year BS programmes

The College Education Department Sindh decided to start a four-year degree programme in the government colleges, a notification issued by the Directorate of Karachi region said Friday.
The notification stated that the Bachelor of Science (BS) program will start in 30 colleges.
In this regard, a seven-member committee has been established for the affiliation of the BS programme in the government colleges of the Karachi region.
"The committee will work for the support of principals in liaison with this office," it added.
