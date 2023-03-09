PSL 2023 points table: Lahore Qalandars retain top spot after LQ vs IU clash

Lahore Qalandars celebrate during the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2023. — PSL

Following their clinical victory in the 26th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars retained their top spot in the points table, bringing their total points to 14 points.

This victory means that the Qalandars have booked a spot in the qualifier match.

Meanwhile, United remained in the second spot after they were trumped by 119 runs by at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

