PSL 2023 points table: Lahore Qalandars retain top spot after LQ vs IU clash

Following their clinical victory in the 26th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars retained their top spot in the points table, bringing their total points to 14 points.
This victory means that the Qalandars have booked a spot in the qualifier match.
Meanwhile, United remained in the second spot after they were trumped by 119 runs by at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
Team
Match
Won
Lost
Points
Net run rate
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|9
|7
|2
|14
|1.494
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|9
|6
|3
|12
|-0.713
|MULTAN SULTANS
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0.473
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-0.580
| QUETTA GLADIATORS
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-1.120
|KARACHI KINGS
|9
|2
|7
|4
|0.358
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.
