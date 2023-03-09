 
Thursday March 09, 2023
PSL 2023 points table: Lahore Qalandars retain top spot after LQ vs IU clash

United remained in the second spot after they were trumped by 119 runs

By Sports Desk
March 09, 2023
Lahore Qalandars celebrate during the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2023. — PSL
Following their clinical victory in the 26th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars retained their top spot in the points table, bringing their total points to 14 points.

This victory means that the Qalandars have booked a spot in the qualifier match.

Meanwhile, United remained in the second spot after they were trumped by 119 runs by at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Team

Match

Won

Lost

Points

Net run rate

LAHORE QALANDARS 972141.494
ISLAMABAD UNITED96312-0.713
MULTAN SULTANS84480.473
PESHAWAR ZALMI
8448-0.580
  QUETTA GLADIATORS
9366-1.120
KARACHI KINGS 
92740.358

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.