IU vs LQ: Azam Khan ruled out of second innings

Islamabad United's Azam Khan. — PSL/File

Following an injury on his left hand, Islamabad United's Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second innings of the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between United and Lahore Qalandars.



In the 13th over of the first innings, Azam sustained an injury on the ring finger of his left hand while keeping. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz took charge as a keeper in his absence for the remaining overs.

During the commentary, Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed confirmed that Azam has been taken to the hospital for scans.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad United wrote: "Azam Khan sustained an injury on the ring finger of his left hand. He will not be available to bat in the second innings of the HBL PSL Match 26, against Lahore Qalandars."

Azam's absence from the match is a major blow to United as he has played an important role in their PSL campaign this year.

The hard-hitting batter has scored 280 runs in nine matches so far and has two fifties in his account.