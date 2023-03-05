Azam Khan aims to win hearts of his fitness critics

Islamabad United’s Azam Khan. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: PSL team Islamabad United’s flamboyant batter Azam Khan has said that he wants to change fans’ view on his fitness and he is aiming to turn critics of his fitness into fans of his fitness, just like he has turned his game’s critics into his game’s fans.

Azam has been in super form this season in the Pakistan Super League with 242 runs in 6 innings. His aggressive batting has caught everyone’s attention and everyone has started talking about his possible inclusion in Pakistan’s side.

But the young batter is enjoying the present moment and wants to live in it.

“I am happy with the way my PSL is unfolding, I think I am at my peak form and you don’t see this form coming quite often,” he told Geo in an exclusive interview in Islamabad.

“It is not always easy to score profusely and score big while batting in middle order. Faced with such situation, the most important thing is to have positive mindset,” he said.

The 24-year-old said that hard work and practice is always important if one wants to improve his skills.

Replying to a question, Azam said that a century is just an individual milestone, which has its own enjoyment but he is happy to be able to score the winning runs for his team.

“I am happy and thankful for what I am able to score. There will be more opportunities to score in three figures and I will try to do that,” Azam said when asked if he regretted not being able to score a century.

Azam scored 72 off 41 on Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Karachi Kings and while he was smashing Kings bowlers all over, the stadium echoed with chants of “Azam, Azam.”

When asked how he felt when everyone was chanting for him in Rawalpindi, Azam said it was special for him to hear the crowd chanting his name.

“It boosted my confidence. It is obviously very rewarding when you hear people cheering for you and praising you,” he said.

“I remember how these chants were against me at the start but I continued with my process and today those critics are turned into my cheerers. It feels encouraging and gives me a good message. I know there are some fitness issues and I will soon turn those who are critics of my fitness into fans of my fitness,” Azam said.

The youngster agreed fitness is critical for him if he wants to have a long career.

Azam, when asked about Munro’s comment, said that it is good to be praised by top foreign cricketers. However, he added that those who want to criticize would always find ways and reasons to criticise.

“You are a winner when you don’t give them such reasons, and that’s what I aim to do,” he said.

The aggressive batter said that he always wanted to play for Pakistan and he was disappointed when he didn’t get the proper run. However, Azam said he tried to live happy with the things he had.