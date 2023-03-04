VIDEO: Azam Khan croons 'Aadat' after blistering knock in PSL 8 match

Islamabad United batter Azam Khan. — Twitter video screengrab

Pakistani cricketer Azam Khan has been making headlines lately for his blistering knocks and incredible performances at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.



Recently, a video of the right-handed batter singing Atif Aslam's blockbuster 'Aadat' has gone viral and the fans can't stop adoring the cricketer for his talents.

In the video, PSL presenter Zainab Abbas talks about Khan's talents including playing guitar and singing, while asking him to sing something for Friday's match when Islamabad United trounced Karachi Kings.

The power hitter had stitched a brilliant century partnership, 124 runs in 69 balls, with Faheem Ashraf to keep the United in control of the run-chase against Karachi. The cricketer remained not out at 72 runs in 41 balls as United reached home in 19.2 overs.

Serving Abbas's request, Khan crooned the lyrics "Ab to adat si hai mujhko (I'm used to it now)", of Pakistan's one of the most popular songs.

Earlier, the 24-year-old cricketer had thrashed the Gladiators who lost their fourth game out of five PSL 2023 matches.

The right-handed batter scored 97 off just 42 balls laced with nine boundaries and eight maximums.

He helped United score 92 runs in the last five overs. His distinguished strike rate of 230.95 guided United to this tournament's biggest score of 220-6.

For the knock, Khan was declared man of the match against the Gladiators in the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Azam Khan, who represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals, said he is "fit" enough to represent the country again.