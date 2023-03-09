PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss and put Islamabad United to bowl

Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan (left) with Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2023. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars have opted to bat against Islamabad United after winning the toss during the 26th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played today at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.



Both Qalandars and United have 12 points on the table after playing eight matches; however, Qalandars are at the top of the table because of a higher run rate, while United are in the second spot.

Both teams have already booked a spot in the playoffs, but today's match will be a treat for all cricket fans as United's explosive batting will take on Qalandar's magnificent bowling.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

