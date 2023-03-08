What makes defeat harder for Shaheen Shah Afridi?

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi with his father. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

Pakistan Super League (PSL) defending champions and current table toppers of the tournament, Lahore Qalandars, witnessed the second defeat this season on Tuesday as Peshawar Zalmi trumped them by 35 runs.



Reacting to the loss, Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said that it was a difficult experience to lose a match in front of his father, who was in attendance at the match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

"Tough one to lose a good game today, and especially in the presence of my father," the 22-year-old seamer wrote on Twitter.

Shaheen said that as he always tries to make his father proud, Qalandars will work on getting their momentum back on Thursday's match.

Shaheen-led Qalandars are set to take on Islamabad United in the next match slated for tomorrow.

Peshawar Zalmi edged closer to playoffs after a 35-run win over Lahore Qalandars during the 23rd match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 208 runs, Lahore were all out for 172 in 19.4 overs.

The result also means that Karachi Kings are out of the race for the playoffs.

Qalandars sit on the top of the table with 12 points after having won six out of eight matches, while Islamabad United have the same number of points and wins.

On Tuesday, the side managed to secure a win against Multan Sultans following a high-octane match — blocking off the latter's entry into the playoffs for the time being — in the 24th match. Sultans remain in the third spot with eight points.



The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.