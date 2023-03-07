PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after IU vs MS clash

Islamabad United players celebrate during the 24th match of the eighth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2023. — PSL

Islamabad United on Tuesday managed to secure a win against Multan Sultan following a high-octane match — blocking off Sultans' entry into the playoffs for the time being — in the 24th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

United now have 12 points on the table and are in the second spot, while the Sultans with eight points remain in the third spot.

United trumped the Sultans by two wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.