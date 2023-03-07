 
Tuesday March 07, 2023
PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after IU vs MS clash

United remain in second spot with 12 points

By Sports Desk
March 07, 2023
Islamabad United players celebrate during the 24th match of the eighth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2023. — PSL
Islamabad United on Tuesday managed to secure a win against Multan Sultan following a high-octane match — blocking off Sultans' entry into the playoffs for the time being — in the 24th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

United now have 12 points on the table and are in the second spot, while the Sultans with eight points remain in the third spot.

United trumped the Sultans by two wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. 

Team

Match

Won

Lost

Points

Net run rate

LAHORE QALANDARS 862120.938
ISLAMABAD UNITED86212-0.056
MULTAN SULTANS84480.491
PESHAWAR ZALMI
7438-0.509
  KARACHI KINGS
92740.358
QUETTA GLADIATORS 
8264-1.344

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.