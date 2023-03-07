PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after IU vs MS clash

Islamabad United on Tuesday managed to secure a win against Multan Sultan following a high-octane match — blocking off Sultans' entry into the playoffs for the time being — in the 24th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
United now have 12 points on the table and are in the second spot, while the Sultans with eight points remain in the third spot.
United trumped the Sultans by two wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
Team
Match
Won
Lost
Points
Net run rate
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|8
|6
|2
|12
|0.938
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|8
|6
|2
|12
|-0.056
|MULTAN SULTANS
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0.491
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|7
|4
|3
|8
|-0.509
| KARACHI KINGS
|9
|2
|7
|4
|0.358
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.344
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.
