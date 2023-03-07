PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, choose to bat first against Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss against Lahore Qalandars and opted to bat first in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition, being played at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Tuesday).
PSL defending champions Qalandars currently top the points table with 12 points after seven matches, having qualified for the playoff stage of the tournament. They won six games and lost one, so far. Their only loss came against Karachi Kings.
On the other hand, Zalmi hold the fourth spot in the points table with six points after as many games. A win for the Babar Azam-led unit today will significantly improve their chances of qualification for the playoffs, making it tough for the Quetta Gladiators to end up in the last four.
The side is going unchanged while Lahore Qalandars have made one change in their playing XI.
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shawaiz Irfan, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.
