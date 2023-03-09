IU vs LQ: Lahore Qalandars set new PSL record

Lahore Qalandars in action during their match against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi, on March 9, 2023. — PSL

RAWALPINDI: Lahore Qalandars set a new Pakistan Super League (PSL) record after beating Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars defeated United by a huge margin of 119 runs, registering a new record.

The Qalandars have also become the only team to win two matches in a single PSL season by more than a 100-run margin — one against United today and the other against the same team on February 27 (110 runs).

Before Qalandars, Multan Sultans held the record of the highest margin victory as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs in Lahore during the previous season.

Following the impressive victory, Qalandars have secured their place in the tournament's qualifier round, and they will be seen in action on their home ground — Gaddafi Stadium — on March 15.