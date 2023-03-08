Doria Ragland dances to Harry, Meghan's wedding song at Lilibet's christening ceremony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who christened their daughter Lilibet on Friday in an intimate ceremony at Montecito mansion, California - celebrated the event with their loved ones.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes's 21-month-old daughter was baptised by the Anglican Bishop of Los Angeles, Reverend John Taylor, the guests of the event began to celebrate the moments.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland turned heads as she reportedly danced to a playlist containing songs from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception at Windsor Castle.

A media outlet, citing source, has revealed that Harry's mother-in-law was all excited and won hearts with her dance to the famous song, which is close to Meghan and Harry's heart.

A gospel choir also reportedly performed 'Oh Happy Day' and 'This Little Light of Mine'.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and relocated to the US, avoided a British baptism for their youngest daughter and held a Anglican ceremony at their new home in Los Angeles. The couple's billionaire godfather Tyler Perry was also among the guests.

The Sussexes also invited King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales to the ceremony, but they declined. The royal family's move is being considered as a fresh snub to Meghan and Harry.