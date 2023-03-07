'The Wire' didn't lead to 'remarkable' roles, Idris Elba complains

Idris Elba opened up about his life after The Wire's success hit the world.

The Luther star revealed that he “stuck out like a sore thumb” after viewers learned about his British nationality while he essayed a Baltimore drug dealer on the super-hit HBO show.

“Most people thought I was American during The Wire, and then when they realized I was not, I suddenly stuck out like a sore thumb. I felt more scrutinized,” Elba told The Guardian. “I was enjoying success, but I don’t think I was being pushed or stretched as an actor.”

The Suicide Squad star continued, “I don’t think I was getting roles that were, like, remarkable. I could feel that there was a glass ceiling coming. I could sort of see the smudges on it.”

Previously, the 50-year-old told Esquire that he “identified” a lot with his character Stringer Bell and that it was difficult to part ways with the character.

“He was an underdog, right? I was an underdog. And the feeling that I’m not the guy; I’m the guy next to the guy. Or, I’m not the guy yet, but I could be the guy,” Elba added.

“I always had a fear that I would end up like Stringer Bell. I always felt like, damn, this guy was going places, he was **** smart, everyone liked him, and he got moped out. I always feel like that could be me. I could get run over; I could get stabbed; I could get shot. I could get an illness. Nothing’s permanent.”