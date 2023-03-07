Adam Driver reveals what drew him to new film '65'

Actor Adam Driver has explained what attracted him about the dino-drama 65.

The film follows a pilot Mills - played by Adam Driver - who finds himself stranded on Earth in the aftermath of a crash landing. However it’s 65 million years in the past. Driver and another survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) then team up to fight enemies.

Speaking to Digital Spy the A Marriage Story actor admitted he liked the idea of families watching the film together.

"It's an hour and 30 minutes, you can watch it with your kids in the theatre which I think was important to me at the time to be involved in things like that," he said.

"I love when a whole family can watch something in the theatre. Some of the best moments that I have was watching [films] with my folks."

"I mean, come on," Driver added.

"When we were shooting it, they originally wanted to make a big Hollywood movie on the theme of death which I thought was a morbid way of putting it," he said.

"The metaphor was obvious, but I always liked movies of all sorts of budgets and all sizes, that to me is what cinema is," he said. "This seemed unique and weird."