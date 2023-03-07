Oscar winner Alex Gibney is making documentary on Elon Musk

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney has found his next project in celebrated tech mogul Elon Musk.

Musk is the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter. The meme-loving multi-billionaire is known for being an active Twitter user and for his contentious takes on contemporary social and political issues.

Gibney on the other hand is known for his no-holds-barred documentaries. He won an Oscar for Taxi to the Dark Side and three Emmys for Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief. The documentarian is widely respected for works such as Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, and Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine.

In 2019, he released Citizen K, about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian billionaire expatriate Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Speaking about the Musk documentary Gibney said: “I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it, I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!”

“Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world,” said Closer Media founder Zhang Xin.



According to Deadline Jigsaw Productions together with Closer Media is producing the film while Anonymous Content and Double Agent are bankrolling the project.

