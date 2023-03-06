Elon Musk breaks silence after Twitter suffers major outage

Elon Musk. Photo: Twitter/TeslaOwnersSV

Following a major Twitter outage, Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk broke his silence over several concerns laid forth by the users.

Twitter on Monday suffered a major outage with users worldwide reporting they could no longer read links to articles from outside websites.



"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now," the company´s tech support account said in a tweet, blaming the problem on "unintended consequences" from an update to the platform.

"We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed," Twitter said.

A user pointed out that several people, who had complained about Musk's takeover and that they would leave the platform, were actually the first ones to point out an issue with Twitter.

In response to the tweet, Musk said: "This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly."

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue was affecting image and video content too, in what was its sixth major outage this year, compared with three in the same period last year.

"Twitter is currently experiencing international slowdowns and outages affecting many users, also impacting image and video content; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," NetBlocks said on Twitter.

— Additional input from AFP