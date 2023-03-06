Twitter down: Users experience slowdown, say trackers

The Twitter logo is seen on a sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, October 28, 2022. — AFP

Twitter users across the world are experiencing a slowdown, internet trackers NetBlocks and Downdetector said, as people also shared on social media that they could not access the micro-blogging platform.



There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.



Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue was affecting image and video content too, in what was its sixth major outage this year, compared with three in the same period last year.

Downdetector graph shows a spike in outage reports.

Twitter also confirmed the development and noted that the slowdown was a consequence of an internal change.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences," Twitter support said in a tweet.

"We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed," it added.

More to follow....

