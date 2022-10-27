Elon Musk announces ownership at Twitter after finalising purchase deal

Elon Musk has officially owned Twitter after settling his $44 billion purchase deal which was in pending since April 2022.

The Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon, 51 made an announcement of his ownership of Twitter on October 27, by issuing an official statement.

In the shared statement Elon explained his reasons for buying the giant, saying, "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society."

He continues, "In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost."

He added, "That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility."

Elon's Twitter bio that reads "Chief Twit" also reflects at his new purchase, recently a video also circulated featuring him roaming around the headquarters with boxes.