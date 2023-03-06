Selena Gomez breaks silence on feud with Hailey Bieber after fans attack Justin

Selena Gomez has returned to social media to address the 'feud' between her and Hailey Bieber, urging fans to "be kinder" after they slammed Justin Bieber as "Petty" and "Childish".

The 30-year-old star has broken her silence for the first time since rumours began swirling that she's caught in a feud with model Hailey and her best friend Kylie Jenner.



Last week, the actress announced she would be taking a break from social media following a brief and indirect back-and-forth with her ex-boyfriend Justin's wife.

Selena, in her first TikTok video, appeared confirming her feud with the model as she admitted her "heart has been heavy".

The singer, according to some, took a veiled-jibe at Hailey and Justin as she said people need to consider the mental health of others.

The "Only Murders in the Building" actress caught up in a social media storm recently, with Hailey being accused of mocking the singer online. Justin has also been accused of taking aim at Selena, with fans labelling him "petty" and "childish".

Selena took to social media on Sunday to share a new makeup tutorial and seemed to address the feud speculation in the comments section as she appealed: "Please, please be kinder and consider others' mental health."

"My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love," she commented.

Selena also thanked her fans: "Thank you and love you all so much, I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy."

Selena's comments come after her fans and friends had blasted Justin Bieber over the pop star's alleged dig at ex-girlfriend amid 'feud' reports with his wife Hailey. The speculate that Justin took aim at his ex-girlfriend while celebrating his 29th birthday.