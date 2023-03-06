 
Monday March 06, 2023
showbiz

Indian musician copies Pakistani singer Taher Shah's infamous 'Eye to Eye'

Indian music producer Mayur Jumani compares video of Jubin Nautiyal's "Mast Ankhain" with Taher Shah's "Eye to Eye" on Instagram

By Web Desk
March 06, 2023
A collage of Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal in Mast Ankhain (left) and Pakistani singer Taher Shah in Eye to Eye
Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has previously also been called out for duplicating Pakistani songs, has now stolen another song: singer Taher Shah's infamous "Eye to Eye".

Funnily enough, Nautiyal was called out on social media for it by people of his own country.

Indian music producer and composer Mayur Jumani shared a video on photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

In it, Jumani compared Taher Shah's "Eye to Eye" with Nautiyal's song "Mast Ankhain" and social media users just couldn't contain their laughter at the similarity.

Aside from the fact that both songs revolve around conveying love through the eyes and have similar music, Nautiyal even adopted the same hairstyle as Shah in his music video!

As Jumani’s video started doing the rounds on social media, several users called out Indian music record label T-Series for copying a song without giving proper credit to the original artist.

The record label is notorious for taking old classics and catchy songs and making remakes of them, without giving credit. 