Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph as she debuts platinum blonde bob

Kourtney Kardashian left fans awestruck as she showed off her newly dyed platinum blonde bob on Sunday.

The reality star oozed oomph as she debuted platinum blonde bob, which she previously teased on her Instagram Stories during the bleaching process. Kim Kardashian's sister's new hairdo is complete now, and it was on full display.

Travis Barker's darling struck pose after pose for the camera, letting her lather coat slide beguilingly off her shoulders. Kourtney can be seen absolutely slaying with her new hairstyle.

Kourtney's fans appeared approving the 43-year-old's new look as she rocked a long bob and donned a body-hugging black corset top with faux-leather pants.

As soon as Travis Barker's sweetheart shared the pictures on her Instagram space, they were flooded with likes and comments.

One fans wrote "they were on their knees looking at the photo." Another reacted as saying: "Marry me!"

While some other fans said that they ‘actually love this look’. Yet an excited fan said that "she was the wife of their dreams."